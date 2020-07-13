Raphael Polansky Joins Management Board Of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH

Raphael Polansky (38) has become a member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH on 1 July 2020. Polansky will join Dr Ulli Spankowski in the Management Board of the company, which was founded in 2017 and develops innovative business models for exchange and over-the-counter trading in fungible products. Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures GmbH invests in promising startups and enters into partnerships with selected partners to implement its digitisation strategy. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries are Sowa Labs GmbH and blocknox GmbH, where Raphael Polansky is also a member of the Management Board. Polansky joined Boerse Stuttgart in September 2018 and has since held various management positions in the IT department. Prior to that, he had been working for Deutsche Börse AG since 2009, among other things as Head of Trading, Clearing & Data Controlling and as a Project Manager in the IT Executive Office.
"Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures plays an important role for our growing digital business areas. Our goal is to create a global, end-to-end ecosystem for digital assets based on blockchain technology. We are pleased that Raphael Polansky will now contribute to this endeavour as Managing Director," says Alexander Höptner, Chairman of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH.