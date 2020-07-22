Raiffeisenbank Becomes The First International Participant Of AIX CSD For The Provision Of Custody Services

Raiffeisenbank has become a Participant of the Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depositories (AIX CSD), thereby allowing international institutional investors to hold their assets at the AIX CSD under the bank’s custody.
For a wide range of securities, Raiffeisenbank offers a multi-market approach for centralized and effective post-trade safekeeping of assets around the world. Cooperation with Raiffeisenbank will help AIX clients meet standardized legal and operational framework, while optimizing and simplifying network management and alleviating operational risks in a fast-growing frontier market.
CEO of AIX CDS, Anna Kolesnichenko, noted:
“Raiffeisenbank, a Tier-1 custodian within the CIS region, now joining the AIX CSD means that frontier and emerging markets funds will have a trusted custodian to safekeep their cash and securities within our CSD. It is also a clear sign of confidence from an international bank in the AIX marketplace, and a sign for other large international custodians to follow this path.”
Evgenia Klimova, Head of Custody, Raiffeisenbank said: “We are glad to become the first international participant of AIX which has proven the efficiency of its business model in a short period of time. AIX is a platform, which is widely respected by investors. Thanks to cooperation with AIX, now Raiffeisenbank covers Kazakhstan’s market fully and performs as the hub for RBI Group in the context of holding assets in one of the key regions of CIS.”
Reference:
AIX was formed in 2017 within the Astana International Financial Centre development framework. AIX shareholders are AIFC, Goldman Sachs, the Shanghai stock exchange, the silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading platform. The exchange operates within a regulatory environment based on the principles of English Law, thus providing a reliable investment environment. The mission of AIX is to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region by providing clear and favorable conditions for attracting financing to private and public businesses. AIX develops special segments for mining companies as well as infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road initiative. More details: www.aix.kz
AIX CSD. Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depository Limited (AIX CSD) is a private company incorporated under the Acting law of the AIFC responsible for daily cash and securities settlement and depositary activities. AIX CSD holds a commercial license from the Registrar of Companies of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). AFSA, where AIX CSD is incorporated, also acts as the AIX CSD’s Regulator. AIX CSD is solely owned by AIX.
Raiffeisenbank is a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. Raiffeisenbank is one of the most reliable Russian banks, which creates financial solutions for private and corporate clients, residents and non-residents of the Russian Federation. According to Interfax-CEA, Raiffeisen Bank ranks 10th in terms of assets for the 1st half of 2020, 7th in terms of funds of individuals and 10th in terms of loans to individuals. Forbes magazine acknowledged Raiffeisenbank as the most reliable Russian bank in 2020.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG is the leading corporate and investment Bank in the financial markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. In Central and Eastern Europe, Raiffeisen Bank International is represented in 13 markets and provides a wide range of financial services, including leasing, asset management and m&a support. Over 47,000 employees serve 16.8 mn customers in around 2,000 locations, most of which are located in Central and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International shares are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.