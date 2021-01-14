Radix Native Token $eXRD To Be Listed On Bitfinex

Radix, a layer-one protocol for DeFi, announced that its native cryptocurrency token, $eXRD, will be listed today on Bitfinex at 12:00 PM UTC. Following the initial listing, $eXRD will go live with trading pairs eXRD/USD and eXRD/BTC on January 21st, 2021.
“We are thrilled to bring eXRD to the Bitfinex community and ecosystem,” said Piers Ridyard, CEO of Radix. “This represents a strategic step toward our goal of building a truly frictionless environment for DeFi to thrive, and allows us the opportunity to grow our network with the support of the most liquid exchange in the world.”
Radix was founded with a mission to serve decentralized finance. Its scalable, secure-by-design, and composable platform provides a purpose-built environment for launching decentralized applications. Unlike Ethereum 2.0, Polkadot, Avalanche, Near, and Cosmos, Radix's use of sharding to deliver linear scalability maintains atomic composability, allowing it to meet the interoperability and throughput needs of any number of dApps. As a result, the Radix network is able to meet the needs of the multi-billion dollar DeFi industry as well as meet the future needs as DeFi reaches mainstream adoption.
Through Radix’s four-pronged tech-stack, it aims to help solve DeFi's scalability and compatibility challenges, further defend smart contract apps from hacks, exploits and failures, expedite the development of interoperable decentralized applications and incentivize builders to contribute to the ecosystem. These components include Cerberus (Radix’s revolutionary consensus layer), the Radix Engine (development environment), the Radix Component Catalog (on-ledger 'lego bricks' for DeFi), and its incentivized Developer program, where developers can earn recurring “royalties” when other dApps use their code.
Within the design of the Radix system, there is the non-redeemable XRD token, which is intended to be used to pay network fees and secure the Radix Ledger/network against attacks. XRD holders can also stake tokens to secure the network from attacks, or delegate to node operators to earn a portion of rewards. Of the 24 billion Radix tokens that will be generated by the Radix Protocol over the life of the Public Network, 18.3% will be issued as E-Radix Tokens (eXRD) on the Ethereum network.
For more information about about XRD and eXRD, please access the Radix Economic whitepaper here: https://www.radixdlt.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Economic-2020-V10.4.pdf
To stay updated with eXRD’s listing on Bitfinex, please visit https://www.bitfinex.com/.