Quotation Notice - NZX Limited ("NZX020") Notes

QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX DEBT MARKET
NZX LIMITED SUBORDINATED NOTES (“NZX020”)
Company: NZX Limited (“NZX”)
Security Code: NZX020
ISIN: NZNZXD0020L4
Details of Issue: Unsecured, Subordinated Notes
Interest Rate: 6.80% p.a.
Rate Reset Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2028
Maturity Date: 20 June 2033
Interest Payment Dates: 20 March, 20 June, 20 September, and 20 December of each year up to and including the Election Date
Date of First Interest Payment: Wednesday, 20 September 2023
Election Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2028
First Interest Paid To: Holder on Record Date
Minimum Application Amount: NZ $5,000
Minimum Holding: NZ $5,000
Minimum Transferrable Amount: NZ $1,000
Face Value: NZ $1.00 per security
Trustee Name: Public Trust
Trust Deed Dated: 15 May 2018 made by NZX and Public Trust, as amended and supplemented by supplemental trust deed dated 9 May 2023
Registrar: Link Market Services Limited (“LNKT”)
Settlement Status: NZCDC Settlement System
Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Debt Market: Wednesday, 21 June 2023
Chairman
Special Division of the NZ
Markets Disciplinary Tribunal
14 June 2023