Quotation Notice - NZX Limited ("NZX020") Notes

Date 14/06/2023

QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX DEBT MARKET
NZX LIMITED SUBORDINATED NOTES (“NZX020”)

 

Company: NZX Limited (“NZX”)

Security Code: NZX020

ISIN: NZNZXD0020L4

Details of Issue: Unsecured, Subordinated Notes

Interest Rate: 6.80% p.a.

Rate Reset Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2028

Maturity Date: 20 June 2033

Interest Payment Dates: 20 March, 20 June, 20 September, and 20 December of each year up to and including the Election Date

Date of First Interest Payment: Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Election Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2028

First Interest Paid To: Holder on Record Date

Minimum Application Amount: NZ $5,000

Minimum Holding: NZ $5,000

Minimum Transferrable Amount: NZ $1,000

Face Value: NZ $1.00 per security

Trustee Name: Public Trust

Trust Deed Dated: 15 May 2018 made by NZX and Public Trust, as amended and supplemented by supplemental trust deed dated 9 May 2023

Registrar: Link Market Services Limited (“LNKT”)

Settlement Status: NZCDC Settlement System

Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Debt Market: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Chairman
Special Division of the NZ
Markets Disciplinary Tribunal

14 June 2023

