Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 02/12/2021

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on December 17, 2021.


As a result WIG20 portfolio will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new company: PEPCO;
  • removed company: OAT.

In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: BUMECH, GETINOBLE, OAT, ONDE, SHOPER;
  • removed companies: AIRWAY, INC, KRVITAMIN, LENTEX, MENNICA.

In the WIG30 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new company: PEPCO;
  • removed company: KRUK.

Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.

 