Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 02/06/2021

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on June 18, 2021.

 

As a result WIG20 and WIG30 portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: ASBIS and MABION
  • removed companies: ECHO and GTC.

In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: ACAUTOGAZ, ACTION, ECHO, GTC, PCFGROUP and POLICE
  • removed companies: ASBIS, ATMGRUPA, BOOMBIT, HARPER, MABION and SYGNITY.

Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.