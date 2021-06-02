Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on June 18, 2021.
As a result WIG20 and WIG30 portfolios will remain unchanged.
In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: ASBIS and MABION
- removed companies: ECHO and GTC.
In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: ACAUTOGAZ, ACTION, ECHO, GTC, PCFGROUP and POLICE
- removed companies: ASBIS, ATMGRUPA, BOOMBIT, HARPER, MABION and SYGNITY.
Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.