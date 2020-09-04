Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on September 18, 2020.
As a result WIG20 and WIG30 portfolios will remain unchanged.
In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: DATAWALK and XTB
- removed companies: BOGDANKA and GETIN.
In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:
- new companies: AIRWAY, BOGDANKA, GETIN, GLCOSMED, GRODNO, HARPER and INC
- removed companies: DATAWALK, IMCOMPANY, MANGATA, OVOSTAR, UNIBEP, VOTUM and XTB.
Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.