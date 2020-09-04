 Skip to main Content
Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 04/09/2020

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on September 18, 2020.

As a result WIG20 and WIG30 portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: DATAWALK and XTB
  • removed companies: BOGDANKA and GETIN.

In the sWIG80 portfolio there will be following changes:

  • new companies: AIRWAY, BOGDANKA, GETIN, GLCOSMED, GRODNO, HARPER and INC
  • removed companies: DATAWALK, IMCOMPANY, MANGATA, OVOSTAR, UNIBEP, VOTUM and XTB.

Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.