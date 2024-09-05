Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 05/09/2024

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on September 20, 2024.

As a result the WIG20, WIG20TR WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new company: MIRBUD;
  • removed company: POLIMEXMS.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new company: MENNICA, MLPGROUP, POLIMEXMS, PURE;
  • removed company: ACTION, MIRBUD, OTLOG, SPYROSOFT.

Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.

