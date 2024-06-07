Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on June 21, 2024.

As a result the WIG20, WIG20TR WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new company: BNPPPL;

removed company: COGNOR.

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

new company: COGNOR;

removed company: BNPPPL.

Detailed information of the annual revision is available here.