BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

Date 31/08/2023

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on September 15, 2023.

 

As a result WIG20 and WIG20TR portfolios will remain unchanged.

In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: RYVU, TIM;   
  • removed companies: BNPPPL, MABION.

 

In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: BNPPPL, MABION, RAFAKO, XTPL;
  • removed companies: BIOMAXIMA, BOWIM, RYVU, TIM.

 

In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:

  • new companies: BUDIMEX, LIVECHAT;
  • removed companies: BUMECH, CIECH.

 

Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg