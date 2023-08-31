Quarterly Adjustment Of GPW Benchmark Indices

GPW Benchmark announces the quarterly adjustment of WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices portfolios. Changes will come into force after close of business on September 15, 2023.
As a result WIG20 and WIG20TR portfolios will remain unchanged.
In the mWIG40 and mWIG40TR portfolios there will be following changes:
- new companies: RYVU, TIM;
- removed companies: BNPPPL, MABION.
In the sWIG80 and sWIG80TR portfolios there will be following changes:
- new companies: BNPPPL, MABION, RAFAKO, XTPL;
- removed companies: BIOMAXIMA, BOWIM, RYVU, TIM.
In the WIG30 and WIG30TR portfolios there will be following changes:
- new companies: BUDIMEX, LIVECHAT;
- removed companies: BUMECH, CIECH.
Detailed information of the quarterly adjustment is available here.