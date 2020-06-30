QuantHouse To Provide TSL Machine Learning Capabilities As Part Of The QuantFactory Cloud Backtesting Suite - Offering Full-Automation And Efficiencies For The Design, Testing, And Code-Writing Of Trading Strategies

QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), today announced that Trading System Lab® (TSL) has added their machine learning capabilities as part of the QuantFactory cloud backtesting suite.
The QuantFactory cloud backtesting suite provides a fully configurable environment in which clients can develop, backtest, optimise and implement quantitative trading strategies that can later be executed in a standalone, live-trading environment. Machine learning outputs from TSL are integrated into the QuantDeveloper module of QuantFactory.
Machine learning delivers a number of advantages to clients which includes increasing the scope of trading strategies available, increasing the number of markets an individual can monitor and respond to and, incorporating a wider range of data sources.
TSL provides machine learning capabilities that automate the design and development of trading strategies. This enables TSL to deliver far more innovative strategies, design thousands of strategies per second and per instance, reduces time to market and is interoperable with all data, markets, frequency and programming languages.
Salloum Abousaleh, Managing Director - Americas, QuantHouse, said, “Machine learning increases the scope of trading strategies available and the number of markets and data sources that an individual can process and respond to. QuantFactory and TSL combined, drastically reduce the time to engineer and deploy algorithmic trading strategies and automatize what is often a tedious manual process. This collaboration is part of our ongoing commitment to simplify access to quantitative trading that enables our clients to reduce cost, improve quality, decrease time to market and expand their universe of novel strategies through Machine Learning.”
Mike Barna, CEO, Trading System Lab, added, “We are delighted to deliver our machine learning capabilities to the global QuantHouse community. Our integration with QuantFactory allows QuantHouse clients to rapidly deploy new strategies without writing a single line of code, while leveraging QuantHouse's leading research and backtesting environment helps optimize and deploy the trading models generated by our platform.”