QuantConnect Increases Access To Alpha Streams Market - More Funds Can Now License Alphas From QuantConnect’s Community Of Over 110,000 Algorithmic Traders

QuantConnect today announced expanded access to its pioneering Alpha Streams market, the world’s first marketplace for alpha where funds can shop for and license algorithmic trading strategies. By lowering the minimum AUM threshold for trading firms looking to license alpha from $100 million to $10 million, QuantConnect continues to facilitate the growth of emerging funds and managers.
This development comes after QuantConnect’s announcement of a broad restructuring of its offering in July. The new subscription framework, QuantConnect Organizations, allows individuals and trading firms to better deploy their resources via a pay-per-seat and pay-per-service model — akin to those of leading cloud providers — while accessing QuantConnect’s institutional-grade technology.
“The economies of scale QuantConnect uniquely provides enables small- to medium-sized funds to compete in an arena dominated by entrenched institutions,” QuantConnect Founder and CEO Jared Broad said. “Alphas licensed and deployed on the QuantConnect platform makes institutional-grade alpha available to a wider audience, leveling the playing field for smaller funds.”
QuantConnect, an open-source algorithmic trading platform, provides its 110,000-plus quant users access to financial data, cloud computing, and a coding environment where they can design, build, and live trade algorithmic trading strategies. QuantConnect’s Alpha Streams market covers equities, foreign exchange, and futures markets, and is followed by firms with cumulative AUM totaling more than $65 billion.