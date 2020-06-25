Quant Insight Launches Quant Analytics Platform On OpenFin

Quant Insight (Qi), the macro data analytics firm that applies innovative quantitative techniques to financial markets, today announced the firm has launched their desktop application on OpenFin, the operating system of finance.
Qi provides quantitative macro analytics across multiple asset classes to a wide array of investors from discretionary to systematic, from equity long/short to absolute return. Qi brings a single, comprehensive and robust solution to its clients with actionable signals.
The collaboration enables the seamless deployment of Qi’s quantitative macro analytics on OpenFin’s OS, giving end-users a simple, comprehensive macro solution to aid their strategy, via an integrated API and an enhanced user experience dashboard. This will allow users to identify investment opportunities and manage risk, whether they are bottom-up or top-down in approach.
In building its data analytics app on OpenFin, Qi provides its clients with cutting edge analytics that reduces the need to develop and invest in quant personnel and the associated technology overheads.
With interoperability being a key component for all applications built on OpenFin, Qi can easily reveal the macro drivers and sensitivities of assets, indices and portfolios to other applications through OpenFin’s message bus. This will empower investors and funds to understand the key influences driving their asset prices, so their teams can more effectively manage their risk and performance.
Mahmood Noorani, Founder and CEO of Quant Insight, said: “Making Qi available through the OpenFin ecosystem will allow us to efficiently deliver continuous quant macro data to users without large overheads. Our customers including wealth managers, hedge funds, pension funds will benefit from the enhanced user experience and ease of access to complement their daily decision making and workflow processes”
Adam Toms, CEO OpenFin Europe, added: “We are excited to welcome Quant Insight to our ever increasing universe of customers, making their macro analysis available to the OpenFin ecosystem. Understanding what is driving asset prices is crucial for all fund managers evaluating investment decisions; the OpenFin community can now benefit from easy access to Qi’s macro analytics across multiple asset classes.”