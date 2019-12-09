Qontigo Empowers Clients To Create Their Own Index Solutions In STOXX iSTUDIO

Qontigo today announced the launch of STOXX iSTUDIOTM to empower its clients to directly design and create custom-built indices. iSTUDIO is an integrated end-to-end index development application built on STOXX’s proven open-architecture index infrastructure. With this innovative platform, asset managers, asset owners, and other financial services clients can develop and test customized strategies and, seamlessly within the integrated workflow, request STOXX to launch and administer them as indices with a rules-based methodology within the BMR regulatory framework. Clients benefit from fast speed to market and the highest-quality data from best-in-class providers.
“Market demand is growing for customized indices and increasingly sophisticated solutions built on analytics. iSTUDIO offers clients a powerful tool to conceptualize and test indices while relying on the high standards of the STOXX operational and regulatory infrastructure. As we continue to integrate the strengths of our analytics and index capabilities into new product offerings, iSTUDIO will be an important mechanism for clients to access these building blocks to develop their own customized solutions that fit their requirements,” said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo.
“From index development to backtesting and index activation, iSTUDIO enables our clients to develop a strategy for their individual investment focus and transform their ideas into an investable index – all with a few clicks. This approach provides flexibility, convenience, and faster time to production for our clients,” said Stephan Flägel, Global Head of Indices & Benchmarks at Qontigo.
For more information on iSTUDIO, please visit https://www.qontigo.com/istudio.
