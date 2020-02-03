Qontigo Adds Axioma Factor-Based Fixed Income Risk Model To Its Fixed Income Solutions Suite

Qontigo, an investment intelligence leader and provider of best-of-breed analytics and world-class indices, today announced the release of the Axioma Factor-based Fixed Income Risk Model. This model leverages Qontigo’s market-leading expertise and research capabilities in the equity factor space with insights into systematic macro and style factor exposures to meet the growing demand for factor-based investing in fixed income.
“Fixed income investors have struggled to get a clear understanding of the risks associated with their factor-based strategies,” said Ian Lumb, Qontigo’s Managing Director of Fixed Income Solutions. “Our new factor-based risk model is a cross-sectional model that provides users with additional explanatory power that was not available in the past with traditional rules-based models. The fixed income factor model is versatile and can be used for many different investment functions including fixed income portfolio construction, factor-based risk attribution and index replication.”
Powered by the Axioma Fixed Income Spread Curves, the model has an extensive 15-year history of granular fixed income risk factors updated daily – offering the most robust data quality on the market. It includes five industry-accepted style factors for optimal portfolio construction to allow investors to calculate efficient style tilted portfolios and ensure stable results that easily explain sources of risk.
“Qontigo is an industry leader in analytical risk models, and among the most advanced in the fixed income market,” said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis.
The Axioma Factor-based Fixed Income Risk Model is currently available as an Axioma Portfolio OptimizerTM flat file, updated daily. Additional delivery methods will be made available throughout the next phases.
The complete Axioma Fixed Income Solutions Suite includes:
- Axioma Fixed Income Spread Curves
- Axioma Granular Fixed Income Risk Model
- Axioma Factor-based Fixed Income Risk Model
For more information, please visit axioma.com/products/axioma-fixed-income-suite.