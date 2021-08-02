Qatar Stock Exchange Temporarily Suspends Trading On The Shares Of QLM

The QSE would like to bring to the attention of the shareholders, investors and participants in the market participants that a decision has been taken to, temporarily, suspend trading on QLM shares for today, Sunday, August 1, 2021 due to the company’s violation of the QSE Rule Book , by distributing its semi- annual financial statements to certain public media before having those statements approved by the Board of Directors of the company.
Following the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company today afternoon, the QLM will have to announce and publish the approved semi-annul statements for the 1st half of 2021 before the start of the trading session of tomorrow, Monday, the 2nd of August 2021 and consequently the trading of the shares of the company will resume on QSE after taking this action.