Qatar Stock Exchange: Semi-Annual Review Of FTSE Russell Indices September 2023

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series Semi Annual Review, published on August 18th 2023, will be effective on September 14th 2023 after the close for the Qatari market.

The Index review changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business 1 September 2023. Effective Monday, 4 September 2023, the index review changes will be considered final.



The details of the review are as follows:



Additions:

1. Dukhan Bank: Addition to FTSE Russell Mid Cap

2. Qatari German Company for Medical Devices: Addition to FTSE Russell Micro Cap

Deletions:

1. Medicare Group: Deletion from FTSE Russell Small Cap

2. Qatar Industrial Manufacturing: Deletion from FTSE Russell Micro Cap

3. Doha Insurance Group: Deletion from FTSE Russell Micro Cap

Reclassifications:

1. Masraf Al Rayan: Downgrade from FTSE Russell Large Cap to FTSE Russell Mid Cap

2. Doha Bank: Downgrade from FTSE Russell Mid Cap to FTSE Russell Small Cap



The review results will be effective on closing of business of 14th September 2023



To view FTSE Russell press release, click on the link below

research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice/?id=2608847

Notice and Disclaimer:

• The information provided in this document is an extract of information that has publicly been made available by a third party on their website on the internet.

QSE is providing the information in this document (as is) and does not make any representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, timeliness or availability of the third party information and/or the information provided in this document for any purpose.



• QSE has no control over the nature, content, timeliness and availability of the third party information, and does not endorse or express any opinion on its contents. Any reliance you place on the information provided by us in this document and the information provided by the third party on their website or elsewhere is strictly at your own risk. The user should also note that the information of the third party is subject to certain intellectual property rights.

• In no event will QSE be liable for any loss or whatsoever arising from, arising out of, or in connection with, the use of the information provided in this document or any information provided by the third party.