Qatar Stock Exchange: Result Of The MSCI Semi-Annual Index Review

Date 13/05/2020

MSCI announced on 12 May 2020, the result of the SEMI-ANNUAL INDEX REVIEW. For the QSE listed companies, the results of the review are as follows:

Additions to MSCI indices

Aamal (AHCS) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

Baladna Company (BLDN) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

Qatar Insurance (QATI) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

Deletions from MSCI indices

Qatar Insurance (QATI) deleted from MSCI Qatar Index (standard ie Large and Mid Cap. Companies)

 

Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS) deleted from MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index

The changes to the MSCI indices will become effective on

at the close of May 29,  2020

 

To view MSCI press release Click link below

https://www.msci.com/index-review-mena