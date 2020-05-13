Qatar Stock Exchange: Result Of The MSCI Semi-Annual Index Review

Advanced Search
Date 13/05/2020
MSCI announced on 12 May 2020, the result of the SEMI-ANNUAL INDEX REVIEW. For the QSE listed companies, the results of the review are as follows:
Additions to MSCI indices
Aamal (AHCS) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
Baladna Company (BLDN) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
Qatar Insurance (QATI) added to MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
Deletions from MSCI indices
Qatar Insurance (QATI) deleted from MSCI Qatar Index (standard ie Large and Mid Cap. Companies)
Qatar Gas Transport (QGTS) deleted from MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
The changes to the MSCI indices will become effective on
at the close of May 29, 2020
To view MSCI press release Click link below
https://www.msci.com/index-review-mena