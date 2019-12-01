Qatar Stock Exchange Organizes A Workshop On Combating Money Laundering And The Financing Of Terrorism

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) organized a training program on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). The multiple workshops attended by the entire staff of QSE was aimed at reviewing the key concepts related to AML/CFT along with introducing QSE’s roles and responsibilities in this regard.
Mr. Rashid Al Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, stressed the importance of concerted efforts of all financial and banking institutions operating in the State of Qatar to ensure compliance with the legal controls and regulations related to AML/CFT.
Dr. Hashem Al Sayyid, an expert, AML/CFT consultant and specialized trainer in banking and financial issues, gave a presentation in which he explained the objectives of the program in terms of introducing the participants to the latest developments related to money laundering and terrorist financing crimes and efforts to combat them at global, regional and local levels.
The expert touched upon various topics including the efforts exerted by Qatari institutions in terms of AML/CFT legal, procedural, financial and commercial aspects, based on Law No. (20) of 2019, which is the backbone of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
QSE is keen to hold AML/CFT sessions on an annual basis to keep its staff well informed of the latest developments in terms of relevant regulations and the new methods used in money laundering and finance of terrorism.