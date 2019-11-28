Qatar Stock Exchange Organizes A Workshop On Benefits Of Being Listed

The listing department of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) organized a workshop entitled “Listing on QSE - Growth Opportunities '' to introduce companies to the advantages of becoming a public shareholding company through listing their shares on QSE.
Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of QSE, encouraged private companies to take advantage of becoming listed on QSE in order to meet future challenges. He said: “we in QSE attach great importance to the issue of developing the private companies and the private sector, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is inspired by the wise vision of His Highness the Emir in terms of achieving sustainable development and building a diversified economy.”
Al Mansoori addressed the benefits of listing private companies in the stock market in light of the significant development that has been achieved by QSE in its capacity as an important element of the national economy. He also emphasized QSE’s readiness to provide continuous assistance to the companies wishing to be listed on the market.