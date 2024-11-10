Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: November 2024

MSCI announced on November 6th 2024 the results of the November 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*

(*MSCI Qatar Index includes companies included in both MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index and MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index) None Reclassification None Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index None Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index None Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index None The changes will become effective on Close of November 25, 2024 for the Qatari market

To view MSCI press release Click here