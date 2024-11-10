Qatar Stock Exchange - MSCI Index Review Results: November 2024

MSCI announced on November 6th 2024 the results of the November 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index*
None
Reclassification
None
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Index
None
Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
None
Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index
None
The changes will become effective on
Close of November 25, 2024 for the Qatari market
To view MSCI press release