MSCI announced on 12 February 2024, the result of the February 2024 Index review. For the MSCI Qatar Indices the outcome of the review is as follows:

Addition(s) to the MSCI Qatar Index: None Reclassification: None Deletion(s) from the MSCI Qatar Small Cap Index: None The changes to the MSCI Qatar index will become effective on Close of February 29, 2024.

