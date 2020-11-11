Qatar Stock Exchange: MSCI Announced On 10 November 2020, The Result Of The Semi-Annual Index Review

MSCI announced on 10 November 2020, the result of the SEMI-ANNUAL INDEX REVIEW. For the QSE listed companies , the results of the review are as follows:
Additions to MSCI indices
Qatar Gas Transport Company (QGTS) to MSCI Qatar Index ( Standard index )
Deletions from MSCI indices
None
The changes to the MSCI indices will become effective on
close of November 30, 2020.
To view MSCI press release Click link below
https://app2.msci.com/eqb/gimi/stdindex/MSCI_Nov20_STPublicList.pdf
QSE Notice and Disclaimer
The information provided in this document is an extract ofinformation that has publicly been made available by a third party on theirwebsite on the internet, [https://app2.msci.com/eqb/gimi/stdindex/MSCI_Nov20_STPublicList.pdf
]. QSE is providing theinformation in this document “as is” and does not make any representations orwarranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy,reliability, suitability, timeliness or availability of the third partyinformation and/or the information provided in this document for any purpose.
QSE has no control over the nature, content, timeliness andavailability of the third party information, and does not endorse or expressany opinion on its contents. Any reliance you place on the information providedby us in this document and the information provided by the third party on theirwebsite or elsewhere is strictly at your own risk. The user should also notethat the information of the third party is subject to certain intellectualproperty rights.
In no event will QSE be liable for any loss or whatsoever arisingfrom, arising out of, or in connection with, the use of the informationprovided in this document or any information provided by the third party.
MSCI Notice and Disclaimer
The MSCI sourced information is the exclusive property of MSCI Inc.(MSCI). Without prior written permission of MSCI, this information and anyother MSCI intellectual property may not be reproduced, re-disseminated or usedto create any financial products, including any indices. This information isprovided on an “as is” basis. The user assumes the entire risk of any use madeof this information. MSCI, its affiliates and any third party involved in, orrelated to, computing or compiling the information hereby expressly disclaimall warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, merchantability orfitness for a particular purpose with respect to any of this information.Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall MSCI, any ofaffiliates or any third party involved in, or related to, computing orcompiling the information have any liability for any damages of any kind. MSCIand the MSCI indexes are services marks of MSCI and its affiliates.