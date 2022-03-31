Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR43 Billion Net Profits For The Year 2021

48 companies listed on Qatar Stock Exchange disclosed their annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the net profits for that period amounted to QR 43.28 Billion compared to QR 30.68 Billion for the same period last year 2020, the mount shows increase with 41%.
It is worth noting that all financial data of the listed companies are available on the website of the Qatar Stock Exchange.
Qatar Stock Exchange would like to thank all listed companies for their efforts in enhancing the disclosure and transparency principles.