Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 8.3 Billion Net Profits The 1st Quarter Of 2020

All of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies (47 listed companies ) have disclosed their financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. The results show a net profit of QR 8.3 Billion compared to QR 10.5 Billion for the same period last year, the mount shows decrease with 20%.
All of the financial statements of listed companies are available on the QSE website.
The QSE management wishes to thank all the listed companies for their cooperation in promoting the principle of disclosure and transparency.