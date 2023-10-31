BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 37.42 Billion For The 3rd Quarter Of 2023

Date 31/10/2023

All of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies have disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, the results show a net profit of QR 37.42 Billion compared to QR 40.54 Billion for the same period last year, a decrease by 7.69%.

 

All the financial statements of listed companies are available on the QSE website.

The QSE management wishes to thank all the listed companies for their cooperation in promoting the principle of disclosure and transparency.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg