Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 37.42 Billion For The 3rd Quarter Of 2023

All of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies have disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, the results show a net profit of QR 37.42 Billion compared to QR 40.54 Billion for the same period last year, a decrease by 7.69%.

All the financial statements of listed companies are available on the QSE website.

