Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 10.92 Billion Net Profits For The 1st Quarter Of 2021

All of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies - with the exception of Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company - have disclosed their financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
The results show a net profit of QR 10.92 Billion compared to QR 8.36 Billion for the same period last year, the mount shows increase with 30.74%.
All of the financial statements of listed companies are available on the QSE website.
The QSE management wishes to thank all the listed companies for their cooperation in promoting the principle of disclosure and transparency.