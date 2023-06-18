Qatar Stock Exchange Launches Investment Campaign In London To Showcase Qatari Listed Companies

Qatar Stock Exchange concluded an investment forum in London aimed at showcasing its leading listed companies in London, at a roadshow which took place at HSBC’s GCC London Conference. The roadshow, for the first time including all the GCC exchanges together, is part of QSE’s strategy to expand its investor base, attract further foreign investment and showcase the strength and potential of Qatar’s capital markets.

The QSE London Investor Roadshow brought together international investment managers with senior representatives from QNB, CBQ, QIB, Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Insurance, Gulf Warehousing, Qatar Energy privatised companies MPHC, Industries Qatar, GIS and QAMCO, Ooredoo, Nakilat, Milaha, Aamal and Baladna.

The GCC Conference offers international investors an opportunity to evaluate investment opportunities with some of the region's leading companies, including those from Qatar, many of whom have wide regional footprints. It also reflects the increased penetration of foreign institutional investors into regional capital markets.

Abdul Aziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting, CEO of QSE said: “The international roadshows are an established part of our business, and we are pleased to be here in London. The GCC Conference is only part of Qatar Stock Exchange’s outreach program, in which we will be seeking to raise awareness of the investment opportunities in Qatar’s expanding economy, and developments in market infrastructure that will make portfolio investment more efficient than ever before. These initiatives reinforce ongoing commitments to providing Qatar’s listed companies with access to global financial markets, in both the equity and debt sectors”.

He added that it was also an opportunity to inform investors of the important work QSE itself was doing to promote access to Qatar’s capital markets: “Qatar Stock Exchange is embarking on the next stage of its strategy, moving toward a more integrated exchange provider with an increasing breadth of products and services for the local, regional and global investor bases.”

Officials from Qatar Stock Exchange and participating companies held several successful meetings during the forum, where fund managers and investment institutions were briefed on the developments and financial results achieved by these companies in recent years.

During the forum, Qatar's listed companies received over one hundred and fifty meeting requests from managers of more than fifty international investment institutions. It is worth noting that the share of foreign investors in QSE’s trading values has witnessed significant increases in 2022 and 2023.