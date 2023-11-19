Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series December 2023 Quarterly Changes

Qatar Stock Exchange would like to announce that the results of FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series quarterly review, published on November 17th 2023, will be effective after the close on December 14th 2023 for the Qatari market.

The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on December 1st 2023. Effective Monday, 4 December 2023, the index review changes will be considered final.





The details of the review are as follows:



Additions: None

Deletions: None

Reclassifications: None

The review results will be effective on closing of business of 14th December 2023

To view the FTSE Russell press release, click here

Notice and Disclaimer: