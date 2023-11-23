Qatar Stock Exchange Concludes Investment Campaign In New York To Showcase Qatari Listed Companies

Qatar Stock Exchange concluded an investment forum in New York aimed at showcasing its leading listed companies, at a roadshow that took place on November 20 and 21, hosted at Bank of America’s offices. The roadshow, which was part of QSE’s strategy to expand its investor base, attract further foreign investment and showcase the strength and potential of Qatar’s capital markets.

The New York Roadshow brought together international investment managers with senior representatives from QNB, CBQ, QIB, Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, MPHC, Industries Qatar, GIS and QAMCO, and Nakilat,

The conference offers US investors an opportunity to evaluate investment opportunities with Qatar’s leading companies. It also reflects the increased penetration of foreign institutional investors into Qatar’s capital markets. Most recently foreign institutional investors have typically accounted for thirty-forty percent of average daily turnover and have been net buyers of US$ 550 million of equity year to date.

Abdul Aziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting, CEO of QSE said: “The international roadshows are an established part of our business, and we are pleased to be here in New York. This is only part of Qatar Stock Exchange’s outreach program, in which we will be seeking to raise awareness of the investment opportunities in Qatar’s expanding economy, and developments in market infrastructure that will make portfolio investment more efficient.”

He added “The World Cup and its related infrastructure build-out was an obvious focus for everyone, but now Qatar is embarking on a new phase of growth driven by the proposed North Field expansion which will increase capacity from 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA, meaning by 2029, about 40% of all new LNG global supplies will be provided by Qatar.”

Finally he noted that it was an opportunity to inform investors of the important work QSE itself was doing to promote access to Qatar’s capital markets: “Qatar Stock Exchange is embarking on the next stage of its strategy, developing organically, with an increasing breadth of products and services for the local, regional and global investor bases. We have, for example, gradually lifted foreign ownership levels (FOL) across our market such that in most of the blue-chip companies FOL’s are now at one hundred per cent.”

It is expected that over the two days Qatar’s listed companies will receive over one hundred meeting requests with fund managers.