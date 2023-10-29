Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Shortening The Settlement Cycle From T+3 To T+2 Effectively 2 January 2024

In light of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), and the Edaa (Qatar Depository Company); endeavor to follow the best international practices in the global financial markets in order to provide the best ways and functions to enhance the efficiency of Qatar’s Securities Market, we are pleased to inform you that the settlement cycle will be reduced from T+3 to T+2 in order to mitigate the risks arising from the long settlement period and in line with international best practices. And It achieves the interest of investors.

In order to implement the settlement, shorten process, the rules and procedures related to it will be updated.

It should be noted that the date specified for the implementation of settlement period reduction from T+3 to T+2 will be on Tuesday, January 02nd, 2024.

During the period from now until the implementation of the Shortening process, both Qatar Stock Exchange and Edaa Co. will make the necessary updates to the procedures related to the rules and procedures related to the settlement reduction process.