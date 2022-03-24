Qatar Stock Exchange And Astana International Exchange Agree On Terms Of Cooperation

Astana International Exchange (AIX) and Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and agreed to establish cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. The MOU was signed by QSE’s Marketing and Communications Director Mr. Hussein Mohammad Al-Abdullah, representing QSE’s CEO Mr. Tamim Al-Kawari, and Mr. Renat Bekturov, CEO of AIX in the presence of the Kazakhstani delegation
Under the agreement, both parties will facilitate information and knowledge exchange regarding market operations within the respective legal and technical framework, joint research and educational initiative.
Tamim Al-Kawari, CEO of QSE, noted: “Our long-standing relationship with Kazakhstan and the AIX have been further enhanced by the signing of this MoU. We look forward to all that this collaboration can bring to the development of both our markets. Our aim is, and always will be, maintaining the integrity of the capital markets and providing the products and services available to investors, both domestic and international. This relationship will support that aim.”
Renat Bekturov, CEO of AIX, said: “Kazakhstan is happy to establish bilateral relationship with our peer in Qatar. We are looking forward to contributing to this partnership and forming a joint force in promoting capital market development. The following MOU not only opens a new chapter towards developing diversified and knowledge-driven collaboration between AIX and QSE, but also paves the way for cross-border opportunities for investors from Kazakhstan and Qatar.”
The agreement lays a solid foundation for the cooperation between emerging economies, particularly in capital markets. Via QSE, one of the hubs for Islamic Sukuk in the world, AIX is to bolster its involvement in developing and promoting Islamic finance through sharing information and expertise pertaining to its activities.
AIX listed its first Islamic finance compliant Sukuk issued by the Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) in March 2020 and continues to express a particular interest in Sharia-compliant products.