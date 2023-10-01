Qatar Stock Exchange: A Temporary Halt In Trading Due To Unforeseen Index Calculation Glitch During Today's Pre-Opening Period

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) would like to inform investors, stakeholders, and interested parties that a technical glitch occurred in the market's index calculation system at 9:24 AM today, roughly twenty-four minutes into the pre-opening session. Consequently, the QSE management temporarily suspended trading at that time to rectify the issue, ensuring the integrity of trading operations.

After successfully resolving the glitch, the pre-opening session recommenced at 10:15 AM, lasting for 15 minutes, followed by continuous trading from 10:30 AM until the end of the trading session. Importantly, the regular daily closing time remained unaffected.

It has been identified that the glitch was confined to the index calculation system and did not impact the trading system/prices or the QSE's website.

We would like to reaffirm the accuracy and reliability of the data released by the market, executed transactions, and assure the integrity of operations as well as the accuracy of the indices displayed at today's market closing.