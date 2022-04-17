 Skip to main Content
Qatar Central Depository Company Provides More Electronic Services

Date 17/04/2022

Qatar Central Depository Company provides more electronic services 

 

As per the ongoing plans to provide more electronic services to its clients, Qatar Central Securities Depository(QCSD) has provided a new e-Service “To Whom It May Concern Certificate” to individuals (Qataris and Residents) so they will be able to print this  certificate without having to visit the QCSD premises.

To start using this e-Service and for more information about it, please open the following link:

https://www.qcsd.gov.qa/ar/logintwimc

For inquiries, you can contact us on: 16014

Note: QCSD provides the Statement of Account e-Services through its portal in addition to the other e-Services.

 