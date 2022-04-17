Qatar Central Depository Company provides more electronic services
As per the ongoing plans to provide more electronic services to its clients, Qatar Central Securities Depository(QCSD) has provided a new e-Service “To Whom It May Concern Certificate” to individuals (Qataris and Residents) so they will be able to print this certificate without having to visit the QCSD premises.
To start using this e-Service and for more information about it, please open the following link:
https://www.qcsd.gov.qa/ar/logintwimc
For inquiries, you can contact us on: 16014
Note: QCSD provides the Statement of Account e-Services through its portal in addition to the other e-Services.