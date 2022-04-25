 Skip to main Content
Q1/2022: Deutsche Börse Group Records A Strong Start To The Year

Date 25/04/2022

Overview of quarterly results

  • Net revenue rose by 24 per cent to €1,061.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to increased trading activity. 
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €687.4 million, a 32 per cent rise. 
  • Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €420.8 million, a 33 per cent increase year on year. Earnings per share before the effects of purchase price allocation came to €2.40, up 33 per cent. 
  • In the first quarter, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected. Therefore, we currently expect that net revenue will increase to more than €3.8 billion and EBITDA to more than €2.2 billion during the current financial year.

 

Click here for full details.