Q1/2022: Deutsche Börse Group Records A Strong Start To The Year

Overview of quarterly results
- Net revenue rose by 24 per cent to €1,061.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to increased trading activity.
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €687.4 million, a 32 per cent rise.
- Net profit for the period attributable to Deutsche Börse AG shareholders was €420.8 million, a 33 per cent increase year on year. Earnings per share before the effects of purchase price allocation came to €2.40, up 33 per cent.
- In the first quarter, cyclical net revenue growth was stronger than expected. Therefore, we currently expect that net revenue will increase to more than €3.8 billion and EBITDA to more than €2.2 billion during the current financial year.
Click here for full details.