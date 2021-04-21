 Skip to main Content
Q1/2021 Results: Deutsche Börse Group's Start To The Year In Line With Guidance

Date 21/04/2021

Overview of quarterly results

  • Net revenue in Q1/2021 declined as expected by 7 per cent to €855.1 million, which was due to the exceptionally strong performance related to COVID-19 in Q1/2020. 
  • Cyclical headwinds, however, were partly offset by secular growth and consolidation effects, including Institutional Shareholder Services. 
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €521.2 million (Q1/20: €592.5 million). 
  • Basic earnings per share came to €1.73 (Q1/20: €2.00). 
  • The Group’s Q1/2021 results are fully in line with the guidance for 2021 and the mid-term plan Compass 2023. 
  • In mid-February, the company raised €1 billion at a yield of 0 per cent on average from bond issues to finance the ISS acquisition. 
  • The virtual Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Börse AG will take place on 19 May 2021. An increase of the dividend to €3.00 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

