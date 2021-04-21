Q1/2021 Results: Deutsche Börse Group's Start To The Year In Line With Guidance

Overview of quarterly results
- Net revenue in Q1/2021 declined as expected by 7 per cent to €855.1 million, which was due to the exceptionally strong performance related to COVID-19 in Q1/2020.
- Cyclical headwinds, however, were partly offset by secular growth and consolidation effects, including Institutional Shareholder Services.
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €521.2 million (Q1/20: €592.5 million).
- Basic earnings per share came to €1.73 (Q1/20: €2.00).
- The Group’s Q1/2021 results are fully in line with the guidance for 2021 and the mid-term plan Compass 2023.
- In mid-February, the company raised €1 billion at a yield of 0 per cent on average from bond issues to finance the ISS acquisition.
- The virtual Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Börse AG will take place on 19 May 2021. An increase of the dividend to €3.00 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.
Presentation: Analyst and Investor Conference Call 22 April 2021