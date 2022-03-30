Pyrum Innovations AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale Segment

Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has been listed in the segment Scale on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €97.00. The company is already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and its shares are now also tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange through the dual listing.
The IPO was accompanied by ICF Bank, which also acts as specialist on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
According to its own information, Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the recycling market with its patented pyrolysis technology. The company plans, designs and operates recycling plants. The focus is on the recycling of used tires and the production and sale of the resulting products. The company also conducts research and develops new input materials and products. Headquartered in Dillingen, Saarland, the company employs more than 60 people.
With today's listing, the thirteenth company from the Deutsche Börse Venture Network has gone public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.