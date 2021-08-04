Push Technology’s Diffusion Shortlisted For Two Prestigious UK Technology Awards - Latest Nominations Builds On An Award-Winning Year For Diffusion

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced that the Diffusion Cloud Intelligent Event-Data Platform, has been shortlisted for ‘Cloud Data Management Solution of the Year’ at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards, and ‘Cloud Product of the Year’ at the National Technology Awards.
The Computing Cloud Excellence Awards recognize the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms. Categories cover every aspect of the cloud, including both vendor and customer entries. The awards ceremony will take place on September 23, 2021.
The fifth annual National Technology Awards celebrate the pioneers of innovative technologies and excellence in the industry. This year companies have been invited to submit entries for an updated range of categories, including cloud innovation of the year, cyber security solution of the year, and virtual or augmented reality product of the year. The awards are organized by National Technology News and the ceremony will take place on September 29, 2021.
In 2021, Push Technology’s Diffusion has received accolades across many diverse sectors. In Financial Services, Diffusion was given the award for ‘Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution’ by TradingTech Insights and has been shortlisted for ‘Most innovative technology firm – established’ in the Innovation category at the 2021 HFM European Technology Awards.
In eGaming, Diffusion has been shortlisted at the EGR B2B Awards, under the ‘Live Streaming Supplier’ category, and at the EGR North America Awards has been recognized under the ‘Cloud and IT Services Partner’ category.
Additionally, from the wider IT and technical and community, Diffusion won ‘Best Innovation in Data Technologies’ at the 2021 DEVIES Awards Europe, has been shortlisted for a DBTA Readers’ Choice Award, and was a finalist at the 2020-21 Cloud Computing Awards for ‘Most Innovative Use of Data in The Cloud’.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “These latest award nominations highlight the enhancements we have brought to our platform this year to ensure that our customers have a solution that guarantees event data is actionable, optimized, and secure. At Push, our engineers strive to simplify and accelerate event-driven, real-time application development, so that operational costs are reduced, and time-to-market with highly-performant and scalable applications is shortened. The nominations reflect that fact that innovation sits at the heart of our product development process.”
The Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform is used to build innovative new applications as well as extend legacy systems. Diffusion consumes, enriches, and delivers data with optimal efficiency, in real time, and includes secure dynamic access control, easy to use APIs, and flexible deployment models to meet each organization’s specific business requirements – in the cloud, on-premise, and in hybrid environments.