Push Technology Shortlisted At HFM European Technology Awards - 'Most Innovative Technology Firm – Established’ For Diffusion

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced, that their Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform has been shortlisted for ‘Most innovative technology firm – established’ in the Innovation category at the 2021 HFM European Technology Awards.
The HFM European Technology Awards 2021 aim to recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months. The judging process is rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded. The awards ceremony will take place on 15th July, 2021.
In what has been an award-winning year, Push Technology’s Diffusion has received accolades across many diverse sectors. In Financial Services, Diffusion was given the award for “Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution” by TradingTech Insights. In eGaming, Diffusion has been shortlisted at the EGR B2B Awards, under the “Live Streaming Supplier” category, and at the EGR North America Awards has been recognized under the “Cloud and IT Services Partner” category.
Additionally, from the wider IT and technical and community, Diffusion won “Best Innovation in Data Technologies” at the 2021 DEVIES Awards Europe, has been shortlisted for a DBTA Readers’ Choice Award, and was a finalist at the 2020-21 Cloud Computing Awards for “Most Innovative Use of Data in The Cloud”.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “We are honored to be shortlisted for this award. For hedge funds, Diffusion delivers the speed, reliability, and secure data access required to assure smooth and efficient portfolio management. Diffusion also provides flexible deployment options to meet the business and regulatory requirements of hedge funds. We are seeing a rapidly escalating demand for scalable, secure, real-time event-data solutions – these platforms are critical for companies’ to achieve their digital transformation goals.”
The Diffusion Intelligent Event-Data Platform is used to build innovative new applications as well as extend legacy systems. Diffusion consumes, enriches, and delivers data with optimal efficiency, in real time, and includes secure dynamic access control, easy to use APIs, and flexible deployment models to meet each organization’s specific business requirements – in the cloud, on-premise and in hybrid environments.