Push Technology Releases Diffusion 6.5 – The Intelligent Data Mesh

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced powerful new functionality in Diffusion, its secure, easily scalable, Intelligent Data Mesh that connects applications, data, and devices. With the new release, it is now easy to configure and dynamically control real-time data replication among clusters, regardless of geographic distance or network quality, and with enterprise-grade, fine-grained, access control.
Developers and software architects often struggle with the complexities of creating real-time web, mobile, and IoT applications. The Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh is purpose-built to handle the unique, real-time data challenges and interactions among data sources, applications, users, and devices – scale, performance, and security, across often congested or unreliable networks. Diffusion delivers real-time intelligence and control at the network edge.
New capabilities in the Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh include:
Building Your Intelligent Data Mesh
Remote Topic Views
For companies managing data across a geographically dispersed user base, this capability allows global replication of real-time data, assures compliance, and minimizes delivery latency. Remote topic views can be easily setup, modified and expanded on-the-fly from the Diffusion monitoring console or via an API. This is particularly useful to quickly accommodate unpredictable spikes in user demand.
Cluster-Aware Application Messaging
Diffusion’s request-response messaging is now cluster-aware, which enables automatic message routing within a cluster including delivery acknowledgment. Messages can be selectively targeted to individual clients, groups of clients, or all clients, via property-based addressing.
A huge benefit of this feature is that only a single message handler is required to connect to each cluster for message delivery. Cluster-aware messaging assures resilience in the event of a server failure, and it enables the dynamic addition of servers, to horizontally scale a cluster without the need to create and connect extra clients.
Enterprise Grade Access Control
Dynamic, Scalable Security Permissions
This new functionality provides fine-grained security control and instantaneous modification ability. Unique permissions can be set for individual users to suit all application requirements. Millions of unique permissions are supported, with no effect on system performance across hundreds of thousands of connected users. Subscriptions are dynamically updated as permissions change, so the data users see immediately reflects your authorization rules.
Delayed Data Feeds
The word delay is not usually part of Diffusion’s vocabulary. However, sometimes companies want to introduce a delay in a stream of data. With the new release, you can now select one, or multiple, live data streams and define a delay for when you want the data to be delivered to a user of an application. This is a convenient way for a company to provide a "free try before you buy" version of an application or to deliver comparison data that shows the changing values in a data feed.
Cross-Cluster Session Management
Now your application or administrators can easily control and manage user-specific authorization, properties, and connectivity status for all connected users across a Diffusion cluster. Cross-cluster session management provides complete operational oversight, regardless of your application network scale. For example, it is now easy to close all user sessions matching specified properties, across an entire Diffusion cluster.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “Our mission is to reduce application development time and complexity for corporate tech teams. This is why the Diffusion Intelligent Data Mesh is the preferred and trusted solution for companies around the globe. Our ongoing focus on scalability and fine-grained access control fuels our mission. The newly released Diffusion capabilities further simplify and speed real-time application development, and support optimal ongoing operations.”