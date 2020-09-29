Push Technology Expands Senior Management Team To Support Increased Business Momentum

Push Technology, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced the appointments of Duncan Powell, CFO, Sanjai Maramidaiah, CPO, and Scott McCormick, VP Sales North America. All three are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The executive team has been strengthened following the company’s strong 2020 momentum, product enhancements, and Series A funding round.
In 2020, Push launched a Kafka Adapter, a solution which handles the complexities and addresses the challenges of Kafka data management, control and security over the network edge; the company completed a £10 million Series A round of financing; and the development team released Diffusion 6.5, the latest version of its Intelligent Data Mesh, and a new REST API which allows developers to scale an application to tens of thousands of users in minutes using any programming language that can make an HTTP request. In addition, to help other organizations cope with the cost of critical development projects and ongoing operations during the pandemic, Push provided Diffusion Cloud free to both new and existing clients, regardless of usage volumes.
The New Team Members
Duncan Powell, CFO
Duncan is a strategic, growth-oriented finance leader who brings broad experience working in both private and public SaaS and enterprise technology businesses. In his previous position at Risk Management Solutions, a division of the Daily Mail & General Trust, plc, Duncan scaled a global finance team to support a business that grew from $40 million to over $300 million in revenue and, at Intapp, he established a corporate development organization that completed 3 acquisitions in less than 12 months and doubled revenue growth. Duncan started his career at KPMG, qualifying as a chartered accountant in the UK.
Sanjai Marimadaiah, CPO
Sanjai has a substantial and successful product leadership history of guiding numerous product teams to drive market adoption and architect next phase business growth. Sanjai came to Push from Spinnovation LLC, which he founded and led, to help CEOs of startups chart their next strategic phase of growth. Prior to that he was VP of Product Management at Pilops, VP & GM for Business Incubation at CA Technologies, Senior Director of Cloud Solutions at Oracle, and Head of Product Management for Big Data Solutions at Hewlett Packard.
Scott McCormick, VP Sales for the Americas
Scott brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building and leading high-performance sales organizations to his new role at Push. He will be powering the company’s expansion across the Americas. Previously, he held sales management roles at Silver Spring Networks (acquired by Itron) and Oracle. Scott’s initial technology company experience was scaling with IPO high-flyer CommerceOne.
Sean Bowen, CEO of Push Technology, said: “Duncan, Sanjai and Scott are joining Push at a critical juncture as we are seeing first-hand an escalation in the adoption of real-time streaming technologies across the globe. All of the appointments add valuable experience to the Push team, which will enable us to target new growth opportunities that will fuel our continued expansion. The leadership attributes we have added to our senior management team will help us achieve and surpass our revenue objectives.”