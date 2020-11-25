Pure Digital Joins Leading Trade Association CryptoUK - The Interbank Marketplace Joins Industry Leaders Like Binance, Coinbase, CoinShares, CrytpoCompare, eToro And Ripple

Pure Digital, an interbank marketplace for cryptocurrency price discovery and exchange of wholesale risk, today announced it is joining CryptoUK, the U.K.’s trade association representing the digital asset sector.
Pure Digital subscribes to the principles of the CryptoUK self-regulatory Code of Conduct. The team is committed to working with fellow association members to help develop a supportive regulatory framework for crypto businesses and customers in the U.K, improve best practices, and represent and promote the sector. Collaborating together to ensure the U.K fulfils its global leadership potential in this quickly developing and expanding industry.
"We look forward to joining CryptoUK to help develop a more robust framework alongside other top firms in the space. Exciting times as we continue seeing stronger interest and engagement from banks and big institutions in recent months." said Lauren Kiley, CEO of Pure Digital.
“As we see greater regulatory clarity in the UK and Europe, 2020 could well mark the start of meaningful institutional involvement in our sector,” said Ian Taylor, Chair of CryptoUK. “Pure Digital, which offers market access and data to large financial services providers, will provide an important perspective as we work to develop a supportive regulatory framework for cryptoasset businesses and customers in the U.K.”
CryptoUK and its members are currently focused on responding to HM Treasury’s current public consultation on ‘Cryptoasset Promotions’ and contributing to the U.K.’s Cryptoasset Task Force’s consultation on stablecoins, expected later this year.
