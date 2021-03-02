Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer: Producers Bullish About Farmland Values Amid Strong Current Conditions

Farmers continue to report strong current economic conditions on their farms, according to the February
The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted from
"The ongoing strength in ag commodity prices and farm income continue to support producers' perspective on current conditions," said James Mintert, the barometer's principal investigator and director of
Producers are very bullish about farmland values. Fifty-one percent of respondents in February said they expect farmland values to rise during the next year, up 8 points from the January survey.
That same bullishness spilled over into expectations for rising farmland cash rental rates in 2021. In February, more producers (36%) now say they expect cash rental rates to increase, compared to just 18% who felt that way in December. Those expecting rates to remain unchanged fell from 75% to 61%, the decrease primarily due to more producers' expecting rental rates to increase.
The percentage of farms expecting to see a better financial performance in 2021 compared to the prior year has been rising since last summer and on the February survey reached 37 percent, up 4 points from January and 25 points higher than last July. When asked about their perception of the most critical risk facing their operation, 29% ranked production, up 8 percent from
Each winter the barometer survey asks respondents about plans for growth on their farms. This winter: 50% of commercial-scale farms reported that they either have no plans to grow or plan to exit/retire in the next five years; 17% expect their farm operation to grow at a rate of less than 5 percent annually; 25% expect their operation to grow 5 to 10 percent annually; and 9 percent expect their farm to grow more than 10 percent per year. Overall, Mintert said, these results point towards continued consolidation in the farm sector.
Although producers are optimistic about the current situation on their farms, confidence in the future continues to erode. Reasons behind the 20% decline in the Index of Future Expectations that has taken place since October appear centered on concerns about the long-term future for agricultural trade and uncertainty about a variety of policies affecting agriculture. In February, only 45% of farmers expected ag exports to increase over the next 5 years, down from 65% in October. The percentage expecting a favorable outcome to the
"Even though we have seen a recent 'ramp-up' in ag exports to
Interest in alternative protein sources has increased markedly over the last year. Respondents on the February survey were asked several questions to learn about their perspectives on the possible impact of alternative proteins on
