Publication Of NGFS Glasgow Declaration And Japan Financial Services Agency’s Sustainable Finance Strategy As NGFS member

On November 3, 2021, the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) published “NGFS Glasgow Declaration”, which outlines its achievements and future initiatives to express its intention to contribute to the climate change response globally in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement on the occasion of the COP26 (26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties).
Taking the opportunity of the publication of the NGFS Glasgow Declaration, NGFS members have published individual strategies on a voluntary basis. FSA, as a NGFS member, published today “The JFSA’s Strategy on Sustainable Finance (Provisional Translation)”.
（Note）This strategy is excerpted from "The JFSA Strategic Priorities July 2021-June 2022" published on August 31, 2021.
