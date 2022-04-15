Publication Of Japan Exchange Group Green Bond Framework

On April 15, 2022, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) published the Japan Exchange Group Green Bond Framework.
This Framework has been created in line with the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles 2021 and the Japanese Ministry of the Environment's Green Bond Guidelines 2020. It describes JPX's policies on a) use of proceeds, b) processes for evaluating and selecting projects, c) management of proceeds, and d) reporting, and has received a preliminary evaluation from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I).
For more information on JPX's environmental initiatives, please see the below page.
