Proximar Seafood Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The land-based salmon farming company Proximar Seafood has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: PROXI).
“Listing on Euronext Growth is an important milestone for Proximar,” says Joachim Nielsen, CEO of Proximar.
Proximar Seafood is a Norwegian land-based salmon farming company with its first first production facility under construction in Japan. Recently, the company raised gross proceeds of NOK 400 million through a private placement of new shares.
“We are excited about the significant investor interest and support for Proximar. We are now on track and will commence construction of the facility over the next months, bringing us one step closer to serving fresh Atlantic salmon on Japanese dinner plates on the same day as harvest. Our location at the foot of the iconic Mount Fuji, just over an hour outside Tokyo, means that you do not have to transport Atlantic salmon by plane over half the globe. This not only means lower costs, but also has great significance for the environment,” continues Nielsen.
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 16.20 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 645 million.
