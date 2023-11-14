Provenir Expands Its Presence In France With Key Appointments - Brice Barouch And Yasmine Ouirhrane Join Team In Response To Increasing Demand For Company’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Software

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced the appointments of Brice Barouch as Country Manager and Yasmine Ouirhrane, Business Development Manager, who will be joining the Provenir team in France to serve the growing number of financial services providers seeking AI-powered risk decisioning solutions. Based in France, Brice Barouch will lead Provenir’s operations in the region with Yasmine Ouirhrane responsible for creating go-to-market strategies and leading business development activities.

Barouch brings more than twenty years’ experience in sales strategy and business development with a strong track record of driving new businesses and boosting sales revenue across the financial services industry. He’s held senior positions at Mirantis, Red Hat, Experian and Ayming.

Prior to joining Provenir, Ouirhrane served as a strategic seller at Varicent. She also brings years of experience defining marketing and commercial strategies, developing sales strategies, and identifying market opportunities. Both Barouch and Ouirhrane are located in France.

“Financial services providers and fintechs must deliver personalized customer experiences and meet consumer expectations for instant decisions to remain competitive,” said Corinne Lleti, Provenir’s Director General of Southern Europe. “Organizations are increasingly looking for our AI-powered risk decisioning platform to gather deeper insights from many types of data and make automated, hyper-personalized decisions. We are excited to welcome Brice on board to lead our French operations and Yasmine, who will play a pivotal role in addressing the rapidly increasing demand in the region.”

Provenir’s AI-powered decisioning platform enables faster, more accurate risk decisions across the entire customer journey. With purpose-built technology for data orchestration and risk decisioning processes across identity, fraud, and credit, the Provenir platform offers organizations embedded machine learning to provide the flexibility needed to iterate, expand and scale.