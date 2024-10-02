Propellant Digital And FlexTrade Collaborate To Deliver Actionable Pre-Trade Insights To T. Rowe Price’s Fixed Income Trading Teams - T. Rowe’s Trading Teams Will Take Advantage Of Propellant’s Advanced Technology Solution

FlexTrade Systems (FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and Propellant Digital (Propellant), a technology provider of transparency and trading data analytics, today announced T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (T. Rowe) is live and in production using Propellant’s extensive fixed income transparency data offering via FlexTrade’s EMS, FlexFI.

Propellant Digital’s technology platform assists financial institutions in extracting value from growing volumes of European and US transparency data in today’s increasingly electronified bond trading environment. It is used by global and regional banks, asset managers, quant hedge funds, trading venues, regulators, and industry associations to deliver near real-time insights across trading, sales, risk, research, market intelligence, and compliance.

With this integration, T. Rowe Price’s fixed-income trading teams can view a comprehensive dataset, utilizing Propellant’s analytics, within the FlexFI Order Blotter. This includes pre-trade data such as real-time market activity, historical trade prices, and aggregated trade volumes. Furthermore, T. Rowe Price’s teams will benefit directly from increased transparency enabled by the EU and UK transparency improvement coming into effect in 2025. By delivering Propellant’s insights alongside other internal and external data sources within a single interface, users can enhance trading strategies, streamline workflows, and make more informed decisions without leaving the context of their fixed-income trading blotter.

Vincent Grandjean, CEO at Propellant Digital, noted: “We’re delighted to work with FlexTrade to deliver Propellant’s innovative technology solution to T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and its global fixed-income team. The extensive and sophisticated nature of our analytics technology is unlike any other offering in the market. Consequently, we are seeing rapid uptake from the industry regarding adoption and deployment. The insights that T. Rowe will leverage via Propellant deliver value to multiple business areas, putting its trading team in a position to optimize its truly data-driven approach to bond trading.”

Matt Murphy, Fixed Income Electronic Trading and Market Structure Specialist at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., stated: “We’re pleased to be in production with Propellant Digital, which will arm our trading teams with an extensive source of pre-trade data. One of the drivers for using FlexTrade’s FlexFI as our fixed-income EMS is ensuring that our bond trading teams can bring in new sources of pre-trade data into the order blotter to provide the aggregated view they need to navigate a constantly changing market landscape. Our deployment of Propellant’s new analytics offering illustrates this, and we look forward to working with them as their offering further evolves.”

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade: “The ability to aggregate multiple sources of market, pricing, and trading data into a single view is one of the key drivers for adopting a fixed-income EMS. With sources of pre-and post-trade data ever-increasing in richness, volume, and complexity, it’s now becoming paramount that bond trading desks adopt a fixed-income EMS rather than managing this data manually. By doing so, innovative offerings like Propellant can be quickly incorporated via API into workflow and decision-making. Moving forward, the technological capability of firms to handle data effectively in fixed income will create a clear delineation between those in the market with a fixed-income EMS and those without.”