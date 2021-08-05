Projective Group Acquires Specialist Data Consultancy DTSQUARED

Projective Group, the international consulting firm, has today announced its acquisition of London-based DTSQUARED, the specialist data consultancy.
Funded by recent investment from Gimv in April this year, this acquisition is a key part of Projective Group’s European expansion and provides a significant addition to the Group’s capabilities and existing team of 35 consultants in London.
DTSQUARED’s team of 85 data experts will bring a wealth of experience in all aspects of data as well as access to an impressive client base across multiple sectors and strategic relationships with DTSQUARED’s global technology partners. This complements Projective Group’s current management consulting offering from Projective and Exellys, to provide a truly end-to-end consultancy package to clients.
Stefan Dierckx, CEO, of Projective Group, said:
“With our clients increasingly demanding advice and consultancy around data, we firmly believe that DTSQUARED’s knowledge and expertise around data management and governance is complementary to Projective Group’s current service offering provided by Projective and Exellys. Together with DTSQUARED, we can now better serve our current and future clients in answering business problems and creating value in a complex market with even more demanding regulations. This partnership represents the start of the next phase of growth for Projective Group and we are delighted to welcome DTSQUARED to the team.”
The overall Projective Group offering will be strengthened by the mutual benefits of the acquisition, with all parties gaining additional capabilities and expertise. DTSQUARED’s knowledge and experience enables Projective Group to expand into the important and evolving data industry via the creation of a new Data Management & Governance offering for Projective Group’s clients. Projective Group can now support clients with all their strategic data requirements; to design, establish and implement the most beneficial, efficient, and profitable data solutions that provide real business value.
Toby Pearson, CEO of DTSQUARED, said:
“We have a strong record of growth whilst delivering the Power of Data for our clients these past eight years, but when Projective Group approached us, it was an excellent opportunity to combine forces and further strengthen our respective offerings. Together, our shared knowledge, expertise and ambitions uniquely position us within Europe to cater to all client demands both now and in the future. We will scale, affording all our employees a greater breadth of opportunities across a wider geography which will ensure that we continue to maintain and attract the highest of standards. The coming months will be spent planning to deliver the best solutions and advice possible for our clients as we build excellence across Projective Group’s six major European centres.”
DTSQUARED’s established positioning in the market means that the brand and operational management will remain unchanged by the acquisition, and it will now be able to scale at pace to meet ever-changing client demands. Toby Pearson, CEO of DTSQUARED, will also become the sixth member of the Projective Group board.