Project Jura - Cross-Border Settlement Using Wholesale CBDC - Joint Report By The BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Of France And Swiss National Bank

Date 08/12/2021

BIS, Innovation Hub Other  |  
08 December 2021
PDF full text
 (768kb)
  |  28 pages

Jura explores the direct transfer of euro and Swiss franc wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) between French and Swiss commercial banks on a single DLT platform operated by a third party. Tokenised asset and foreign exchange trades are settled safely and efficiently using payment versus payment (PvP) and delivery versus payment (DvP) mechanisms. The experiment is conducted in a near-real setting, using real-value transactions and complying with current regulatory requirements.

