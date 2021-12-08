Project Jura - Cross-Border Settlement Using Wholesale CBDC - Joint Report By The BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Of France And Swiss National Bank

BIS, Innovation Hub Other |
08 December 2021
PDF full text
(768kb)| 28 pages
Jura explores the direct transfer of euro and Swiss franc wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) between French and Swiss commercial banks on a single DLT platform operated by a third party. Tokenised asset and foreign exchange trades are settled safely and efficiently using payment versus payment (PvP) and delivery versus payment (DvP) mechanisms. The experiment is conducted in a near-real setting, using real-value transactions and complying with current regulatory requirements.